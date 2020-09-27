#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

The deputies gave the first green light on Wednesday, but under conditions, to the bill allowing the temporary reintroduction of neonicotinoids in order to save the beet industry, despite the firm opposition of pro-environment. The bill will be in committee in the National Assembly this week.

“We will vote resolutely against”, assured Sunday, September 27 on franceinfo Cédric Villani, deputy EDS (Ecology democracy solidarity) of Essonne, vice-president of the Scientific Office of the National Assembly. He considers that “this re-authorization is a considerable environmental regression”.

It is not a pesticide among others it is a class of pesticides, the most violent, the most dangerous, the most terrible, ever invented. It’s 7,000 times more dangerous than DDT [un insecticide], more toxic. Cédric Villani, EDS deputy to franceinfo

This bill is supported by Barbara Pompili and the President of the Republic. “For Emmanuel Macron, I will recall that in 2018 he publicly welcomed the fact that France definitively banned neonicotinoids. The government welcomed in 2018 that this ban came into effect. It was a great fight in 2016. The government did not does not realize the contradictory injunction he gives “, said Cédric Villani.