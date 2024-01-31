Russian investors still have options for withdrawing their assets, despite the expiration of the US Treasury license to close transactions with the St. Petersburg Exchange. The permission was valid until January 31, but foreign counterparties did not withdraw funds without additional clarification from the American regulator, which was never forthcoming. Therefore, the funds remained blocked. However, the mechanism proposed by the St. Petersburg Exchange remains in force. And investors can independently submit applications for unlocking assets to the US Treasury, although they will have to wait more than a year for a response, lawyers warned.

Will it be possible to withdraw the assets of Russians from the St. Petersburg Exchange?

On Wednesday, January 31, general license No. 76A of the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which allowed foreign counterparties to close transactions with the sanctioned St. Petersburg Exchange, expired. However, they refused to use the permit to unlock the assets of private investors and brokers due to the risks of falling under secondary restrictions.

St. Petersburg Exchange was the main Russian platform for trading foreign securities before it came under blocking US sanctions on November 2, 2023. As a result, restrictions were also introduced against its settlement depository, St. Petersburg Bank, where the securities of the platform’s clients are stored. Because of this, US-linked depositories were forced to block his assets in their accounts, and Russian investors were unable to withdraw their funds.

Foreign counterparties have fully completed settlements on transactions concluded before the imposition of sanctions, but they believe that the license cannot be used to unblock all funds of Russians without clarification from the American regulator, the press service of St. Petersburg Bank told Izvestia.

At the same time, with the expiration of general license No. 76A for Russians, nothing fundamentally will change in the situation with frozen assets, explained Konstantin Molchanov, head of the project support and development department of the Financial Group Finam. According to him, the document gave permission to temporarily continue relations with the St. Petersburg Exchange only for Americans.

An OFAC license allows investors and companies from the United States to take the actions necessary to sever relations with the St. Petersburg Exchange without being subject to administrative or criminal liability, explained Kira Vinokurova, partner of the Pen & Paper Bar Association. This applies, for example, to receiving payment for executed contracts. After January 31, American individuals will no longer be able to legally conduct business with the site, the expert clarified.

There is also OFAC general license Nº50, which allows individuals to transfer funds from their accounts at St. Petersburg Bank. It is unlimited – in addition, the wording of the document directly indicates the technical possibility of withdrawal of funds by Russian investors, noted Kira Vinokurova. But the permission is not applicable to the depository, since individuals do not have accounts with it, according to the portal of the St. Petersburg Exchange “Unblocking Assets.rf”.

Izvestia sent an official request to OFAC.

How to withdraw assets from St. Petersburg Exchange

In December, St. Petersburg Exchange presented a strategy for unlocking assets – the company proposed to reduce its stake in St. Petersburg Bank in order to remove it from US sanctions. Options were also considered in which OFAC would clarify the principles of operation of issued licenses for foreign counterparties or issue a new one – with which it would be possible to unfreeze assets.

– In this case, American management becomes in a stronger position. OFAC has the right to agree with one of the points or reject all of them,” stated Oleg Kalmanovich, chief analyst at Neomarkets.

Nevertheless, agreeing on a mechanism for removing Russians’ assets from blocking with the American regulator looks like a real solution, Kira Vinogradova believes. According to her, reducing the share of ownership of St. Petersburg Exchange in St. Petersburg Bank is a reasonable strategy. The lawyer recalled that in January 2019, this is how sanctions were lifted from aluminum producers Rusal and En+, as well as the energy company EuroSibEnergo.

Further developments will depend entirely on the position of OFAC, however, the St. Petersburg Exchange is negotiating with Hong Kong companies to unfreeze non-US securities, according to the Unblocking Assets.rf portal. It is clarified that this process can go faster than the withdrawal of Russian assets from the American market.

— SPB Bank reminds that the duration of the strategy it is implementing is not related to the expiration of license No. 76A. St. Petersburg Bank’s lawyers presented OFAC a strategy for unlocking assets and are still awaiting the decision of the American regulator, the depository’s press service reported.

In addition, Russian investors can apply for individual licenses from OFAC, according to the Unblocking Assets.rf website. SPB Bank plans to provide information support to those who intend to contact the American regulator.

“Applying for a license is a real prospect for protecting the rights of investors who are not under sanctions; such a step allows them to directly contact OFAC and argue for the need to unfreeze assets,” explained Kira Vinokurova.

At the same time, Russians will have to provide information that will confirm that as a result of unblocking the funds will not go to any of the sanctioned persons, the expert explained. In addition, it may already take about a year to receive a response from OFAC, and due to the influx of requests, the period will most likely increase. It is also important not to forget that the issuance of a permit will depend entirely on the American regulator.

Also, Russians can wait for the centralized unlocking of assets according to the strategy of the St. Petersburg Exchange, noted Andrey Ryabinin, co-head of the sanctions practice of the Delcredere Bar Association. According to him, it will definitely be more convenient for the US Treasury to regulate the situation at this level rather than waste resources on reviewing hundreds or thousands of individual applications from investors.