Go on live The consequences of heavy rains In Valencian Community, Castellón, Murcia, Almería, Gran Canaria and the rest of Spain, with the cuts on roads, the Aemet notices and the last hour of what happens over time today.

10:21 The rain puts Almería, Castellón and Valencia at an important risk situation The rain, the wind and the waves will put 13 provinces on Wednesday on a day in which Almería, Castellón and Valencia will be at orange by rainfall, according to the prediction of the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet). Apart from this, the rest of the rainfall will be in Cádiz and Malaga (Andalusia); Teruel (Aragon); Ávila and Segovia (Castilla y León); Albacete (Castilla-La Mancha); Tarragona (Catalonia); Sierra de Madrid (Community of Madrid); Altiplano de Murcia, northwest of Murcia, Vega del Segura, Valle del Guadalentín, Lorca and Águilas and Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón (Region of Murcia); and Alicante (Valencian Community). Besides, Tarragona (Catalonia) and Almería (Andalusia) They will be in war warning and Albacete (Castilla-La Mancha) by wind.

10:11 The Aemet forecasts persistent rains in the central system of Segovia, Ávila and South of Ávila this Wednesday and Thursday and Thursday The State Meteorology Agency (AEMET) has predicted persistent rains in the central system of Segovia, Ávila and South Avila during the days of this Wednesday, March 5, and Thursday, day 6. Specifically and according to the information published by the AEMET, this forecast of persistent rain has led to activate yellow notices by accumulation of 40 liters/square meters in a 12 -hour interval. The Aemet has reported on the other hand that the city of Soria beat last Sunday, day 2, its rain record in 24 hours for a month of March after registering 39.2 mm, compared to 31.8 mm of the previous record that took place in March 2013

10:00 The night has been calm and without incident in the Valencian Community The night has been calm and without incident in the Valencian Community caused by the episode of rain that keeps these provinces on Wednesday and that can leave a precipitation accumulated in 12 hours of 100 l/m2. Thus, neither the provincial consortia of firefighters nor the municipal ones of Valencia and Castellón have carried out no service related to the storm, according to the Emergency Coordination Center.

09:57 Orange for rains this Wednesday in Andalusia and C. Valenciana