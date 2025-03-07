12:50

Heavy rains this Friday in Galicia, central system and northern Cáceres

Aemet explains that this Friday the rains will be intense in Galicia and in nearby territorial areas, in the central system and, above all, in northern Cáceres and South of Avila, in Andalusia Western, Castellón and Catalonia. For their part, in the Mediterranean area the showers will not be as intense and persistent as in previous days except for Castellón and Catalonia, according to EP.