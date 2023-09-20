EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

São Paulo is suffering the biggest housing crisis in its history, with a sustained increase in homeless people since 2015, reaching 53,400 in June of this year, according to the Observatório Polos de Cidadania of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), an institution reference that investigates human rights of vulnerable populations since 1995. The data is extracted directly from the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) system, a registry created by the federal government that allows obtaining information on how low-income families live in Brazil. The numbers from the São Paulo City Council are somewhat more moderate. According to the latest municipal census of the street population, at the end of 2021 there were 31,884 homeless people, 7,540 more than just before the pandemic, which represents an increase of 31% in two years. A 111% increase in the number of families is striking.

Tents and people lying wrapped in gray blankets are increasingly seen on the streets of the metropolis of 12 million inhabitants, especially in the central region. Those who are homeless take advantage of any corner of the public space to rest; They stand in endless lines to receive food or wander around with their few belongings. Some use drugs such as crack or alcohol to cope with the harshness of the streets, and not be cold or hungry. “There is a lot of hypocrisy. We want equality, respect, to get out of this situation,” complains Anelle, who has a plastic bottle of cachaça in her hand. She is over forty years old and says she has been living on the street for about four years with the three children who are next to her. She prefers to sleep in the tent that she has pitched in front of City Hall than in one of the shelters offered to her. “Here we get more money and food, we want jobs and a decent house,” she says.

A homeless person under a bridge in São Paulo. Paula Lopez Barba

The Housing First strategy

The solution proposed by the City Council, under the current mandate of Ricardo Nunes (MDB), to stop the serious increase in homeless families in São Paulo is the creation of sets of 18 square meter micro-apartments for temporary stays. Those who live on the streets can access less than two years ago – a time in which the authorities consider that the situation has not yet become chronic – and a maximum of 24 months will pass, with the possibility of extending the stay after an evaluation by the technical team. “Our goal is autonomy, that in 18 months these people get permanent housing,” explains the person responsible for the Reencontro project, Carlos Bezerra Júnior (PSDB), municipal secretary of Social Assistance and Development of São Paulo, as well as a doctor and evangelical pastor. . “It is a pilot project, if it works well, we will expand it. We use the strategy known as housing first, to get the person off the street immediately and regain their dignity. You will receive training courses and a monthly allowance. The priority is families with children,” he says, between the two rows of prefabricated huts in the Vila Reencontro Anhangabaú, in the center of the city. It is the second villa that they have built within the Reencontro program that he commands. It was inaugurated in February of this year and currently 38 of its 40 homes are occupied by families of up to four members, hosting a total of 106 people.

In the town of Anhangabaú there is a playground, a community garden, a playroom and 40 furnished single-room studios, with insulated walls, a fan, an equipped kitchen, and a private bathroom. “An important detail is that each house has a number,” says Bezerra in front of one of the temporary homes. Something as simple as having an address makes it easier to find a job and allows you to receive correspondence and orders. “Seeing the panorama, we brought forward the census of homeless people by two years and stratified the profiles and solutions. Traditionally, policies consider them to be a homogeneous block: male, adult, unemployed, drug addict or with mental health problems, but there is a lot of diversity. We have to give specific responses to specific demands,” she explains.

Four kilometers away is the Vila Reencontro Cruzeiro do Sul, in Canindé, inaugurated in December 2022 and which also accommodates a maximum of 160 inhabitants. According to the Municipal Secretary of Assistance and Social Development (SMADS), 39 families now live there and the village will be expanded to 270 houses where up to 1,080 people can live. The delivery of Vila Reencontro Pari, in the eastern area, with 100 modular homes, is scheduled for September.

Carlos Bezerra Júnior shows a model of the microhousing units. Paula Lopez Barba

“I think that the Vila Reencontro project can be an alternative to Housing First, the public policy of providing housing first that has been used in several countries, but it could also be a mere marketing strategy,” thinks Alexandre Benoit, architect and professor at the Faculty of architecture and urban planning Escola da Cidade, in São Paulo. “We have to be critical, because at the moment it is a very small action, but it is widely reported. Many photos are taken and statements from fragile people are collected,” he adds.

Like other urban planning specialists, he thinks that increasing the size of the shelter villages would not be the appropriate solution because ghettos could be generated, which reinforce the stigmatization suffered by homeless people. He maintains that the key to solving the problem of lack of access to housing in São Paulo is to enable part of the disused properties and have them shared by various socioeconomic classes. “We have the largest reserve of idle buildings in Brazil, perhaps in Latin America, which are deteriorating and that is very serious. It seems contradictory to me to create segregated spaces in the city and allow that existing structure not to exercise the social function of property. “The City Council should accelerate the rehabilitation of these buildings, just as it had an enormous effort to hastily approve a new Master Plan for the city that endorses a predatory action of the real estate market.” To achieve this, he proposes making an agreement with universities and schools of architecture and urban planning to make provisional openings of closed buildings, guaranteeing minimum infrastructure. “Innovative formulas could be thought of with gradual renovations of existing buildings, that would be more revolutionary,” he concludes.

Mental health of homeless people and those who care for them

Jorge Broide has been working with homeless people for 47 years. He is a doctor in social psychology and a professor at the Pontifícia Universidade Católica de São Paulo (PUC-SP) for 15 years. He had never seen so many people living on the streets and believes that it is currently the most serious problem in São Paulo. “It is the sore of the city and I do not see a serious, orderly discussion without demagoguery. There is a lack of consistent public policies.” A year and a half ago he created a project from the PUC-SP university together with the Center for Special Studies (CEDEP) to work on the streets with homeless people. “We must articulate the State, university and private initiative,” he says.

Broide thinks that the idea of ​​the Vilas Reencontro could be good, if there is personalized follow-up, but that, in general, in São Paulo there is a lack of trained, valued and well-paid professionals who help people who leave the streets reintegrate into society. the society. “Social workers are destroyed, intoxicated by misery and violence. In the Housing First model, monitoring is essential. When a person lives on the street, very important psychological processes occur. It is a process so strong that it alters the notion of space and time. Homeless people have suffered a sequence of losses and need support to reestablish social, emotional and economic ties.” And he points out the situation of the Brazilian prison system as one of the causes of homelessness. “Half of the homeless population comes from the penal system. Since 2019, when you leave prison you have to pay a fine to extinguish the sentence and regain political rights. “That criminal fine is a state crime, as if it were a life sentence,” he concludes. With the tightening of Brazilian criminal laws promoted in 2019 by former Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro, upon leaving prison the person remains in debt to the State and with some political and citizen rights suspended, which makes their reintegration into society more difficult. society.

The interior of one of the homes. Paula Lopez Barba

One of the issues that worries specialists like Broide or Benoit is the lack of continuity of official programs. When the Government changes, they become upset and believe that it is very important that there are solid programs that address the housing problem of the city with the highest GDP in Latin America, in which thousands of people are forced to live on the streets due to not being able to access to decent and permanent housing.