After the passage of Borrasca JanaKonrad has entered with great force In the Peninsula. After the intense snowfall and rains this Thursday, Friday continues along the same lines. Therefore, a total of 24 communities are kept in warning For rains, snow and waves. The flakes have already put on alert to Community Valencian, La Rioja, Navarra, Catalonia, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Cantabria Asturias and Aragon, while the showers threaten Andalusia and Balearic Islands.

The worst of the day, for the moment, is being for Guadalajara: rainfall They have forced to cut three school routesaffecting eight students. Meanwhile, in Cuenca, another one that has not allowed class for another 11 children has also been canceled. In Asturias, in addition, chains are necessary to circulate in six ports.