The effects of Borrasca Jana – who has arrived this Friday at the Peninsula – will continue to be noticed this weekend in the Community of Madrid, which is in yellow alert For rains. In fact, the State Meteorology Agency (AEMET) has already activated the notices by strong rains, snowfall and winds For this Saturday in the region. Given this situation, the 112 has asked on Friday to Madrid who avoid traveling through flood areas and put up the Sierra This Saturday.

In a video broadcast through social networks, the general director of the Agency of the Security and Emergency Agency Madrid (ASEM) 112, Pedro Ruiz, has reported that the emergency phase Operational situation 0. In addition, he has indicated that the channels of the rivers are being monitored that are being affected by the floods as a consequence of the storm. “In those Critical points We have staff of the Forest Agent Corps, “he added.

It also explains that 112 has the support of the Local Police and the Civil Guardwho would provide detailed and immediate information so that in the case of a risk situation they can notify the population. “We advise that any citizen travels through flooded areas And especially if these channels have current, “continues the director of Asem 112.

“Facing the weekend we maintain caution in these conditions of abundant rainfall but we also want to make a notice for Avoid up the Sierrasince the cold and wind conditions will be very unfavorable. Therefore, We must avoid taking risks“Pedro Ruiz ends.

Alerts activated for the weekend

The Sierra de Madrid will be on a yellow alert for rains this Saturday, since they could accumulate up to 60 liters per square meter in twelve hours. The yellow notice has also been activated by strong winds, because gusts could be recorded from up to 80 kilometers per houras reported by the Aemet.

The Sierra will also be on a yellow alert on Saturday before the forecast of Nevada, since about 5 centimeters of snow could be accumulated in 24 hours from the 1,200-1,300 meters high However, in higher levels snow accumulations could be greater. This notice will also remain active During Sunday morning.