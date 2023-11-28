The Council supported the proposal to conduct an experiment under which only the team captain has the right to approach the referee in some match situations, and it was also agreed to experiment with the proposal of temporary expulsion due to protest or specific tactical violations.

Temporary expulsions have been successfully implemented in some non-professional football competitions.

The proposals will be considered at the Board’s annual general meeting in March, and the Board will incorporate any approved changes into the Laws of the Game from July 1, 2024.

The members also agreed to continue developing semi-automated offside technology, to help match referees on the field speed up the decision-making process.

The meeting discussed strategies to address wasted time in matches and tactics aimed at reducing the pace of play, including restricting time to 6 seconds for goalkeepers to play the ball, resuming play after stopping, and limiting the pretense of injuries.

The Council also agreed that consideration should be given to including FIFA’s successful VAR procedure, which includes the referee explaining the final decision after reviewing the case.

It is noteworthy that the International Football Association Board is the body that determines the laws of the game, and is considered the “guardian” of the laws used internationally.