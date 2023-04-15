The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced a temporary closure of the floating bridge in both directions, starting next Monday, and the closure will continue for a period of five weeks (starting from April 17) to carry out the main maintenance work of the bridge.

The authority confirmed the development of an integrated plan for alternative roads, to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

It also confirmed that it will monitor and manage traffic through the Unified Control Center and the Intelligent Traffic Systems Center, to ensure the required smoothness of vehicles during the period of closure of the floating bridge.