The Fujairah Municipality announced the temporary closure of the central fish market in the room area, starting on Wednesday, January 27, for development and maintenance work that continues for a period of four months. Those wishing to shop during the temporary closure period must move to the alternative site (Fishermen Association) in the Rugailat area.

The municipality confirmed that the central fish market plays a vital role in the economic movement, especially with regard to the trade of sea food in the emirate.





