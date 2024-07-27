Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/27/2024 – 13:23

The deadline for a given group of voters to temporarily change their polling station or location within the same municipality ends on August 22. The date is set out in the electoral calendar for the October municipal elections.

The deadline applies to voters who are provisionally detained, members of the Armed Forces, military, federal and highway police and municipal guards who will be on duty on election day.

People with disabilities or reduced mobility, indigenous people, quilombolas and members of traditional communities, as well as electoral judges and Electoral Justice employees may also make the request.

Interested parties must fill out a specific form with their voter registration number, name and location, and the rounds in which they intend to vote. The document must be sent to the Electoral Court by the deadline and must be signed by the head of the respective body.

The first round of elections will be held on October 6. The second round of the dispute may be held on October 27 in municipalities with more than 200,000 voters, in which none of the candidates for mayor received more than half of the valid votes, excluding blank and void votes, in the first round.

More details about the temporary transfer of polling place can be found at TSE website.