The crisis of results of Sergio Perez in the last tests of this championship seemed to lead to an inevitable interruption of the relationship between the Mexican driver and the Red Bullwith the Milton Keynes-based manufacturer, contrary to expectations, having renewed its faith in the #11 for the second half of the championship. As a result, ‘Checo’ will be regularly on track this weekend at Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prixalthough there will be some new features.

Specifically, Perez will not be able to count on his track engineer Hugh Bird. The departure of the British driver, however, does not derive from a choice of the team to make changes, but is simply attributable to a paternity leave which will temporarily keep Bird away from Perez in the next few races, most likely until the Singapore Grand Prix.

Bird will actually still be present in Zandvoort, but only to supervise the work of his replacement. Richard Woodwho has been a performance engineer at Red Bull for 11 years. The engineering staff that will support Perez in the next races will also include Richard Cookesimulator performance engineer at Red Bull.

Temporary changes designed to help Perez regain his lost form after a very difficult final part of the championship. Four times on the podium in the first five events, the Mexican has encountered a constant crisis of results between premature eliminations in qualifying and mistakes in the race, with retirements and placings always outside the top-5 from Imola onwards that have brought him to occupy the seventh position in the Drivers’ standings. Performances that have generated more and more rumours about the possible end of his experience in Red Bull, with names of substitutes such as Lawson and Ricciardo ready to take over after Spa. A constant pressure that Perez will feel less from Zandvoort, with his aim remaining that of redeeming himself from a series of disappointing results.