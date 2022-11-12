Genichesk will become the temporary administrative capital of the Kherson region

The city of Genichesk will temporarily become the administrative capital of the Kherson region. This was announced by the press secretary of the Deputy Prime Minister of the region Alexander Fomin, reports RIA News.

According to the official, now all the main authorities are concentrated in this resort and port city. Genichesk with a population of about 20 thousand people is located in the south of the Kherson region on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov near the Arabat Spit.

Kherson region remains part of Russia

On November 9, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Sergei Shoigu, ordered the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson to the left bank of the Dnieper after the report of the commander of the NVO forces, Sergei Surovikin. The general said that in the face of an increased threat of shelling and the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, it is necessary to leave the city located on the western bank of the Dnieper and take up defense along the eastern bank of the river. Later, the Ministry of Defense reported that more than 30,000 Russian military men, as well as about 5,000 pieces of weapons and equipment, had been withdrawn to the left bank of the Dnieper.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev issued a warning that after the transfer of Russian troops from Kherson, one should not give the enemy a reason to rejoice, succumbing to alarmism and hysterics. He assured that the concept of territorial sovereignty in Russia has not disappeared anywhere and “everything will return home.” According to Medvedev, “the alarmism of all caring people is quite understandable.”

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the withdrawal of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnieper, confirmed that the Kherson region remains part of Russia. “This is a subject of Russia, this subject is enshrined and defined by law. There are no and cannot be any changes,” the presidential press secretary said.

“Anarchy and Destruction” in Kherson

Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian Spring” claimsthat a small force of special forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) arrived in Kherson. The main forces of the Ukrainian troops have not yet reached there.

VGTRK reporter Andrei Rudenko, after the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson, said that now a situation has developed in the city that can be described as “anarchy and destruction.” As evidence, he cited footage of the burning building of the local pre-trial detention center.

It also became known that the bridge over the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and the Antonovsky bridge connecting the two parts of Kherson were blown up. In addition, on November 9, war correspondent Yuri Kotenok reported that three bridges in the Kherson region had been blown up before the start of active operations by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, the Tyaginsky, Darevsky and Novovasilyevsky bridges were blown up.

Against this background, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the authorities of the country would not let journalists into Kherson yet. He explained this decision by the fact that it is necessary to “clear at least basic communications” in the city, as well as “check the main objects.”