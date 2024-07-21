Buryatia opens temporary accommodation centre in area where bridge collapsed

In the Tunkinsky District of Buryatia, where the bridge over the Bolshoy Zangisan River collapsed, a temporary accommodation point (TAP) and five food points have been opened. This was reported by the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in its Telegram-channel.

The temporary emergency response center was set up at School No. 1. “Two traffic police posts have been set up at the site. There are five food outlets (three cafes in the village of Kyren and two in the village of Turan),” the department added.

We are talking about the 142nd kilometer of the federal highway A-333 in Buryatia, where the approaches to the bridge were washed away on July 21. Because of this, a section of the highway collapsed. Traffic on the bridge was stopped. In the near future, they should begin filling the approaches to the bridge with rocky soil.

The regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations called on drivers to refrain from traveling in this direction, as there is no alternative route. The bridge connects the villages of Mondy, Moygoty, Turan, the resort of Nilova Pustyn with the regional center of the Tunkinsky District – the village of Kyren, and the entire Okinsky District with the “mainland”. It is specified that this is the only road that can be used to get to the Irkutsk Region and Buryatia.