The Committee for the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters resulting from the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi announced the temporary suspension of the use of the Al-Hosn application for green traffic to enter the previously announced places, stressing that the green traffic procedures, which enhance the safety and security of these places, will be applied again after ensuring that Updating the application and the continuous and comprehensive use of its users, to sustain the approved procedures.

Finally, it added that it reviewed the causes of the technical failure that a group of application users faced, as a result of the pressure caused by the increase in new subscription requests. It also pursued efforts to restore the service to users as soon as possible.

Regarding the use of the Al-Hosn application in the procedures for entering the emirate, the committee announced the approval of the use of text messages for the results of the examinations for everyone who encounters technical problems in the “Al-Hosn”, until the application is updated, in line with the current procedures.

The committee called on members of society to continue to adhere to preventive and precautionary measures, stressing that their safety is its top priority.

And the Al-Hosn application had witnessed, since the morning of yesterday, a technical malfunction that prevented users from showing the results of their “Covid-19” examination, which prevented them from fulfilling their interests, after linking the entry to public places in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with the use of the application for the green traffic system as part of the preventive measures to ensure entry. Safe, as the committee adopted this system exclusively, for safe entry for those aged 16 and over, to centers, shops, gyms, hotels and facilities located inside them, beaches and public parks, private beaches, swimming pools, recreational centers, cinemas and museums. , restaurants and cafes.



