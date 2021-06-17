On March 31, President Biden presented a package of some €2,000 billion to repair and strengthen US infrastructure, including transportation, buildings, communications and research. On the same day, a completely different sound was heard in The Hague. The CPB presented an estimate of Dutch economic growth in the medium term, with the messages: end the special corona support measures and offset plans to additional government spending through budget cuts of the same magnitude, so that the costs of the recovery from the corona crisis are not passed on to future generations.

Ad Melkert is chairman of the Dutch Association of Hospitals. Martin van Rijn is chairman of Aedes (housing corporations). Pieter Duisenberg is chairman of VSNU (universities). Ingrid Thijssen is chairman of VNO-NCW (employers). Maxime Verhagen is chairman of Bouwend Nederland. They wrote this contribution in a personal capacity, inspired by discussions in the organizations they chair.

That is a recipe from earlier times. The hunger for that overlooks the urgency of the moment, which requires thinking bigger and acting faster. There is no doubt that something must be done about the economy after corona. At the same time, the capital market interest rate, the rate at which the government can borrow money, is extremely low. This combination offers an excellent opportunity to strengthen the structure of the Dutch economy through innovation and investments. Due to all the uncertainties after the pandemic, we should not put on the brakes now, the size of the national debt should not become an anchor for policy, as also thehe important official Budgetary Room Study Group suggested. The starting position of the Dutch economy and public finances after the previous crisis is solid.

Besides, we don’t live on an island. An at least temporary easing of European fiscal standards will support an investment policy that promotes economic growth across Europe. It has been insisted for years that the strong countries Germany and the Netherlands use part of their balance of payments surplus for extra government expenditure. Now the time is more than ripe for that. We call on all parties to take responsibility for this in a new coalition agreement.

No increase in burden, but room for investment

That may require some ‘rethinking’, because in the Dutch political psyche public debt is considered a sin. Parties generally opt for an increased burden on the business community. That is the world upside down at the start of crisis recovery. Moreover, our economy and society require major maintenance, especially in six areas: climate, housing market, education, accessibility, research and development, and care for the elderly. Not an increase in the burden, but room for investment, must now be the motto.

In the European Stability and Growth Pact, countries have agreed a maximum for the size of the budget deficit. We propose not to formulate a single budgetary anchor, but to vary it for different goals of public expenditure. For expenditure that must absorb the adverse consequences of corona for business and society, a separate assessment must be made of how long the government support will continue and which part should be considered as written off. For ‘consumer expenditure’, the regular budgetary policy can be applied within an established expenditure framework. A higher government debt is appropriate for expenditures that improve the structure of the Dutch economy in the long term, as described above, and that increase growth potential and broad prosperity.

Also read this opinion piece: Stimulate productivity and prevent companies from watching the government in a wait-and-see mode



The recipe for the future is therefore a mix of classic fiscal policy for classic expenditure, temporary fiscal policy for corona expenditure and long-term policy for the major issues of the future. This will also enable us to respond to the revision of the rules in the Stability and Growth Pact announced by the European Commission. We expect that the reality of a higher debt level of the Member States will form the basis for policy in the foreseeable future, even if the long-term norm of 60% national debt is fixed in the Treaty. This should give the Netherlands the scope to maintain a debt compass of 70 percent over the next ten years as a guideline for the policy to be pursued. There is enough space for that now Dutch debt is well below the Eurozone average.

This agreement in the new coalition agreement would also lay the foundation for allowing the National Growth Fund to grow into more than a single project pool. If we set aside an indicative EUR 100 billion extra for sensible investments – without spending it headlong, if that were even possible – then we broaden our thinking horizon.





Talk to NRC



At the bottom of this article



can subscribers respond. You can read more about responding to NRC.nl here.



Critical questions

We realize that such a proactive approach to government spending will raise critical questions. With a higher debt, do we run an extra risk on the capital markets; will we pay a higher interest rate on our loans as a result? We don’t think so: now that the debt burden has increased in all relevant countries, there is no arbitration for the capital markets. On the contrary, there is a need for bonds that offer security, from solid countries such as Germany and the Netherlands, even if they go the extra mile. For the time being, the state can take out long-term loans without significant costs.

Wouldn’t we run a big risk if general capital market rates started to rise, under pressure from inflation – see also the recent volatility in the US? No, to the extent that inflation rears its head, if at all, debt as a share of GDP will fall faster. Do we pass the burden on to the next generations? On the other hand, we argue that social inequality in our country is structural and has grown sharply due to the corona crisis. And that we are lagging far behind in realizing the ambitions from the Climate Agreement. Precisely because of this, the costs of lagging investments are passed on to the next generations.

We will have to promote broad prosperity left or right instead of accepting growing inequality. The conclusion must therefore be that good financial management has brought a lot to the Netherlands, but that it is now also part of this: to change the course in good time. For tomorrow’s generations, today’s public investment provides the vaccine for their healthy future.