The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority decided to implement a complete closure of Tariq Bin Ziyad Street in Khor Fakkan in the direction of the Corniche Street during the period from Thursday, May 12, 2022, until Friday, May 27, 2022, for maintenance work and raising the efficiency of the asphalt.

The authority explained that it will establish a traffic detour to avoid congestion due to the closure to be implemented, and has identified a scheme for this that includes alternative points in the traffic detour.

The authority called on everyone to use alternative roads, and to follow the traffic and directional signs, to avoid any traffic jams. It also apologized for any inconvenience caused by the works.







