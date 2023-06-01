Deutsche Wellei

05/31/2023 – 5:45 pm

A spokesman for the Association of Judges and Judges for Democracy points out that PL 490/07, approved by the Chamber, is unconstitutional. “This Time Frame does not have any legal, historical, anthropological substance”Approved by the Chamber by 283 votes to 155 after being processed under an urgent regime, Bill 490/07, known as the PL of the Time Frame, caused a wave of indignation between indigenous movements, civil society entities and magistrates.

The proposal foresees that, in the future, only indigenous lands that were traditionally occupied by these peoples until October 5, 1988, date of enactment of the Federal Constitution, can be demarcated. The text also removes the demarcation of land from the National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples (Funai) and returns the attribution to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

The matter had been pending in the Chamber since 2007, but its analysis was accelerated after the approval of an urgent request on May 24th. According to critics of the proposal, the objective would be to try to influence the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which will return to analyze next week, on July 7, a case related to the time frame.

The text, which now goes to vote in the Senate, also provides, among other points, the prohibition of the expansion of indigenous lands already demarcated, and that the administrative processes that have not yet been concluded are adapted to the new rule.

In an interview with DW Brasil, Simone Nacif, spokeswoman for the Association Judges and Judges for Democracy (AJD), pointed out that the project has several problems regarding its legality according to the rules established in the Federal Constitution,

For AJD, the voted project ignores the historical injustices suffered by indigenous peoples, who were expelled from their lands as part of State policy, especially during the Military Dictatorship. “Any other interpretation could become a catalyst for the genocide that this country has perpetrated on its ancestral population for at least 500 years, as in the recent case of the Yanomami people”, defends the organization in a note.

For Nacif, the entire discussion is an affront to democracy. “Our position is that there is no democracy without human rights, without respect for the rights of indigenous peoples, without the environment. Indigenous peoples are considered by the whole world, by the United Nations, as the guardians of the forests, of the environment, the people who hold the sky”, he justifies.

DW Brasil: Is the bill 490/07 approved in the Chamber of Deputies in accordance with the Constitution?

Simone Nacif: This bill is both formally and substantively unconstitutional. It is formally an unconstitutional project because it establishes limits, restrictions, for a right declared in the Constitution. It could not be done by law, it should be done by a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC). And even so, the formal constitutionality of the procedure would be questionable.

There is a PEC, 215, from 2000, which deals with the Temporal Framework. It also plans to transfer the demarcation of indigenous lands from the Executive to the National Congress.

The formal unconstitutionality of PL 490 is because it is dealing with an ordinary law, which is a simpler procedure, a matter that is constitutional. The PL is somehow restricting a right expressly declared in Article 231 of the Constitution.

In fact, there is a great debate, because this declared right is an immutable clause, it is covered by Article 60, paragraph IV of the Constitution. Not even an amendment to the Constitution could deal with this matter by restricting this right.

But it is also unconstitutional from the point of view of content, as the entire Temporal Framework thesis is unconstitutional.

If the Senate also passes this bill, what are the chances that the law will not enter into force because of these constitutionality issues?

There was a jurisprudence a while ago in which the parliamentarian could file a writ of mandamus to guarantee his right not to participate in an unconstitutional initiative process. This jurisprudence is no longer valid, it no longer has the force it once had.

If approved by the Senate, this PL will be forwarded to the President of the Republic for sanction. He may veto the project in whole or in part. But, if the president vetoes it, the bill can go back to Congress and the veto can be overturned. If the law enters into force, there must be a questioning of constitutionality before the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which is the guardian of the Constitution.

The STF will face the thesis of the Temporal Framework, not least because this urgency in the Chamber was approved at the drop of a hat because the STF scheduled the judgment of the appeal that deals with this matter for June. It is an appeal in a repossession case filed by the Santa Catarina Institute of the Environment against Funai and the Xokleng people concerning the Ibirama Indigenous Land.

When that case of the Raposa Terra do Sol TI was judged, although the right to demarcation was recognized, a series of restrictions on the exercise of the right were established, among them the Temporal Framework. With the illegal impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in 2016, the Advocacy General of the Union (AGU), under Michel Temer, issued an opinion applying all the conditions of the Raposa Terra do Sol case administratively. This stopped all demarcation processes.

Parallel to this, several actions for repossession were proposed with requests for the eviction of indigenous peoples, and actions for annulment of demarcations already carried out.

STF Minister Edson Fachin then suspended this AGU opinion and, therefore, this process against the Xokleng people was affected and is now scheduled for the beginning of June. Therefore, this decision that the Supreme Court will take on the Temporal Framework will be binding on all instances of the Judiciary.

Seeing this, the National Congress, retrograde, approved the urgency of this PL 490. This Temporal Framework has no legal, historical, anthropological substance. It is a thesis that reverses situations.

The Association of Judges and Judges for Democracy even points out that this Temporal Framework thesis ignores all the forced removals of indigenous populations from their territories that were carried out by the Brazilian State itself during the Military Dictatorship.

Not just during the dictatorship. But expulsions increased under the military government.

The state indigenist policy since the beginning of the 20th century was expulsion from lands and confinement in reservations. In the Dictatorship, this happened in a much more intense way.

So, the indigenous people were expelled from their lands, they couldn’t be in their ancestral territories because they were expelled and, because of that, they don’t have the right to demarcation? It’s totally absurd.

The indigenous people did not occupy the lands. The lands belong to the indigenous people traditionally. They exercised this right of affective and ancestral relationship with the land long before the Europeans – those yes – violently invaded the lands.

The Brazilian Constitution applies the theory of indigenato, which is very old. She speaks of the traditional relationship with the land, which comes much before the State, before any other right. So no land grabbing, no other formal right, no other subsequent registration can oppose a land with which the indigenous have an affective, anthropological, cultural, spiritual relationship. The criterion of indigenous traditionality with the land is not temporal.

Do projects like PL 490 undermine Brazilian democracy?

Projects like this deeply hurt democracy. The Association of Judges and Judges for Democracy was born in 1992, with the redemocratization process, shortly after the Constitution. We set out to rebuild democracy, we start with democratic opening.

Our position is that there is no democracy without human rights, without respect for the rights of indigenous peoples, without the environment. Indigenous peoples are considered by the whole world, by the UN, as the guardians of the forests, of the environment, the people who hold the sky.

There is no democracy without life, there is no life without a respected environment, or with an environment vilified by agribusiness, by mining companies.

I want to draw attention again to a fact: it was only after the illegal impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff that Michel Temer issued an opinion by the AGU applying all the conditions that violated the traditional ancestral rights of the indigenous people. So, the violation of the rights of indigenous peoples is directly related to the violence against democracy that we face.

It is our goal, our end, to defend democracy, human rights, indigenous peoples.
























