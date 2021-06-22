What The appointment of the former governor of Coahuila, Rubén Moreira Valdez as coordinator of the PRI fraction in the next legislature in San Lázaro is no coincidence if we take into account his actions in this parliament in which he knew how to negotiate various issues with the Morenoist majority. Among them, the reform that gave life to the National Guard and that today is once again talking about the recent declarations of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to incorporate it into the SEDENA.

Everything suggests that the ex-president will come to establish a series of agreements that the ill-considered ones will classify as part of PRIMOR.

What His arrival to the post is also due to the fact that Coahuila was consolidated as a tricolor bastion in the midst of the Morenoist wave that did nothing to him and the only thing that caused was to weaken the PAN to leave it as a third political force, but the triumph in Coahuila was not lost. It owes him but to Miguel Riquelme, who has been described as a “political beast.” By the way, the arrival of Moreira did not cause so much “joy” in Coahuila, as is supposed because the new legislators in this state are Ricanistas, not Moreiristas. Ouch.

What The latest among the profiles of those who will represent this state in the next legislature are new faces, since we have characters who are in their second or even third terms in that chamber or they have already been senators. This is the case of PRI members such as Jericó Abramo Masso and Tereso Medina, as well as the morenista Javier Borrego.

What The exception to the rule is the arrival of the former Secretary of Economic Development in Coahuila, José Antonio Gutiérrez Jardón, who during his campaign had support from the business leaders that gave life to the Va por México alliance, such is the case of the former national president of COPARMEX, Gustavo de Hoyos Walther.

What In Matamoros, the message posted on her social networks by the renowned teacher Susana Aguiñaga and who supported the former mayoral candidate and next councilor Valeria López Luévanos in the campaign.

The point is that the morenista pointed out that she was deceived because they promised her that she would be a councilor and in the end they did not even register her as such despite the fact that she was at the foot of the canyon from the beginning of the proselytizing acts. Here the reading is that she was naive.

