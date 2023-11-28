A popular saying claims that Cambodians plant rice, Vietnamese pick it and Laotians listen to it grow, referring to the lifestyle of this small landlocked Southeast Asian country. Laos is the last stronghold of innocence. A stress-free, deeply Buddhist country, where haste or ostentation are frowned upon. Even in its most cosmopolitan and tourist city: Luang Prabang.

Located in the north of the country, capital of the province of the same name and with about 77,000 inhabitants, Luang Prabang is the cultural and religious capital of Laos. A colonial city among jungle mountains where 60 years of French colonization left a historic center of gridded streets and teak wood houses in which traditional Laotian architecture and European influence mix to create a setting worthy of a novel by Marguerite Duras or by Graham Greene. Combine this with the nearly 40 temples scattered throughout the city, filled with stupas, sloping roofs, and rich gold panels—many of them survivors of looting and destruction by Chinese pirates more than a century ago—and you have an unimaginable destination that brings together almost all the excellence that a traveler seeks in Southeast Asia.

It’s easy to find your way around Luang Prabang. The old town, declared Unesco world heritage in 1995, are just three parallel streets with their corresponding perpendiculars on a peninsula formed by the Mekong River and its tributary, the Nam Khan. In the absence of panoramic buses (which are neither available nor expected), the best way to start the visit to get an overall idea of ​​the city and its surroundings is to climb the 329 steps of Phou Si Hill, a peak around which the city was born in the 7th century. From above you can admire the brownish bed of the Mekong flowing gently towards the south, the jungle mountains that surround the city and the rice fields that cover the bottom of the valleys with their electrifying green. Phou Si is a sacred and symbolic place for Luang Prabang because inside the stupa that crowns the mound, Buddha’s ashes are preserved, brought from India in 1804. Hundreds of faithful climb up to it to make their offerings. Hundreds more also rise, but for less spiritual reasons. For some time now, among the backpackers who come here, it became fashionable to go up to Phou Si to watch the sunset. “The best sunset in Luang Prabang!” say all the guides. The result is that in high season (November to February) the steps of the stupa collapse with such a large number of people that it is difficult to find a free space and, even more so, to enjoy the moment.

The Phou Si stairs start on the main street, Sisavangvong Road – which you will pass a hundred times during your stay –, right in front of the Wat Mai temple and the Royal Palace. Laos was a monarchy until 1975, when communist guerrillas overthrew Sisavang Vatthana, the last monarch, and sent him to a re-education camp, where he died in 1978. Until then, the royal family occupied this compound with clear French influences, built in 1904, which today is one of the city’s main tourist attractions. The complex is very austere, nothing to do with the concept of a palace of any European court, but it is interesting to explore it barefoot and with covered shoulders and pants up to the knees. [como uno debe vestir para entrar en el resto de templos] to learn up close what life was like at a Southeast Asian royal court. The throne room, decorated with hundreds of Japanese glass figurines, and the collection of personal belongings of the last monarch and his family are interesting.

Exterior of the Royal Palace of Luang Prabang. Alamy Stock Photo

On one side of the palace is the Haw Pha Bang temple, one of the most emblematic because it houses the Pra Bang Buddha, a statue 83 centimeters high to which legend gives an age of 2,000 years, converted into the most sacred symbol of the city and from which it takes its name. On the other side is the old National Theater.

As I mentioned, this is the religious capital of the country and has more than 40 temples. Impossible to see them all. So for anyone who wants to summarize, I recommend two. One is Wat Mai Suwannaphumaham —Wat Mai simply, for the friends—, the largest of all and one of the oldest (dating back to the 18th century), which is on the same main street, not far from the Royal Palace. Its four-level roof makes it unmistakable. The other is Wat Xieng Thong, the so-called “golden city”, a set of stupas, temples and chapels from the 16th century, an essential visit to learn about the importance of Luang Prabag in the history of Laos. Despite a long history of looting, renovations and expansions, it still maintains the essence of those distant times. It was the royal coronation site for centuries. The temple at the entrance, to the right, with a spectacular façade with figures carved in teak wood and an intense golden color, houses a funerary carriage with seven snake heads used in royal funerals.

Aerial view of the Wat Chom pagoda, atop Mount Phou Si. Diy13 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Luang Prabang used to be crowded with tourists because it is one of the usual stops on any tour of Southeast Asia. And I say it in the imperfect indicative because I just came back from there and, curiously, I wasn’t. That post-covid recovery that is plaguing the world seems to have not reached Laos. Although it is now the beginning of the high season, at night the restaurants on the banks of the Mekong were completely empty. There were no lines to enter the Royal Palace or other monuments, and you could walk through the night market without hassle or pressure. The Laotian interlocutors I asked could not explain the reasons. The fact is that, unfortunately for merchants and restaurateurs, Luang Prabang was sweet at the beginning of November. You could go to the terrace at noon Mekong Riverside, one of my favorite cafes, and find a free table to have a cold Beerlao, right at the confluence of the Nan Khan and the Mekong with unbeatable views. Or watch the sunset on the banks of the Mekong without stress.

What I didn’t dare was go see the ritual tak bat to Sisavangvong Road, after the disappointments I had experienced on previous visits. He tak bat It is the tradition of alms given to Buddhist monks in nearby temples. These go out in long lines every dawn, armed with large bowls, to receive the obolus that the neighbors give them, which is usually mostly cooked rice. The monks live off these alms. The fact is that the spectacle was so visual and colorful—long rows of orange robes in the chiaroscuros of dawn with the gold leaf of the temples as a backdrop—that agencies began to sell it as an experience for tourists. And, as always happens, things got out of hand and lately at dawn there were more tourists on Sisavangvong Road than locals and street stalls where they sold to tourists, in addition to cooked rice, chocolate bars and other impure foods that the monks rejected. The tradition of tak bat It is that the monks are given something that you can part with, but made at home, not bought in a store. I don’t know if the days I was in Luang Prabang many tourists attended this Show in the main street. I chose to do it in a neighborhood further away from the center, where the monks also go out in search of their daily food, but there were only neighbors on the sidewalks.

One of the streets of the old town of Luang Prabang, declared a UNESCO world heritage site. Alamy Stock Photo

With or without tourists, Luang Prabag is a must-see in Southeast Asia. Spend at least three days on it. Not only to the city, but also to the surrounding area. A boat trip to the Pak Ou caves up the Mekong is a must. These two rock shelters are considered sacred, so travelers and merchants of all times left Buddha statuettes inside to ask for good luck on their journey. They are the ones that today, by the hundreds, decorate the two cavities. The main cave is just a few meters above the river level. For the second one you have to climb about 200 steps that come out to the left of the wall. It is advisable to bring a flashlight because it is larger than the first one and has no lighting; but the experience is more authentic, since hardly any tourists come up.

Another essential visit is to the Kuang Si waterfalls, an hour’s drive southeast of Luang Prabag, with a set of ledges and falls, one of them more than 50 meters high, and pools where you can bathe in a natural park that also has a private black bear recovery center.

Kuang Si Falls is an attractive excursion near the city of Luang Prabag. Sean Kelly / 500px (Getty Images/500px Plus)

If you have the luxury of choosing dates, the most fascinating time to visit Luang Prabang is during Boun Lai Heua Fai, the festival of lights. A religious festival that decorates all the temples and monasteries with thousands of candles and lanterns and in which there are processions through the streets and along the river of illuminated floats. A metaphor for wisdom and enlightenment in the Buddhist tradition. Boun Lai Heua Fai is celebrated during the full moon of the twelfth month of the Lao lunar calendar, which usually falls in late October or early November.

