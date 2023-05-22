In Feodosia, the restoration of the destroyed church of St. Demetrius of Thessalonica has been completed. In honor of this event, the clergy held a consecration and religious procession. Izvestia correspondent Alexander Mostoslavsky shared footage from the scene on May 22.

In total, the preparation for restoration and the process itself took about 4 years. Technology also came to the rescue during the restoration – for example, a 3D model of the building was made using laser scanning. Each stage of the restoration was coordinated with the Ministry of Culture, the department for the protection of monuments and with the Alina Kabaeva non-state charitable foundation, which fully financed all the work.

“Five years ago, I first came here as a simple tourist, just to see this church, and I learned a lot about it. And, of course, a desire arose, and we decided, our charitable foundation, to restore this temple. The temple is ancient, 14th century. I am very happy that we had the best team with us, which recently restored the Konevetsky Monastery. I thank them. And now we have the opportunity to see their work, which they did brilliantly. Low bow to you all. Thank you very much. For me, this is the first experience. Thanks to those who donated to our fund. We are all one big team. And, as they say, we will win together. And I really hope that people who will come here will appreciate this work, rejoice and touch the history of our people. I wish that as many people as possible come here and pray for our country Russia.”— said the head of the charity fund and Olympic champion Alina Kabaeva.

It is known that the church was founded by Greek settlers. They also built more than 50 churches in the city in the XIV century – however, only three have survived to our time, including the church of St. Dmitry Solunsky.

As the correspondent notes, according to the popular version, the author of the frescoes was the icon painter Theophanes the Greek, who in 1378 lived for several months in Feodosia. It is specified that in total about 40 square meters of ancient frescoes were restored.

Speaking about the difficult fate of the church, Mostoslavsky noted that it had survived both wars and raids, as well as natural disasters. was washed away by the rain.

“We had to first strengthen this paint layer so that it would not simply collapse there. Then we pumped an injection mortar between the plaster and the stone with a special solution so that it would seize, ”said Galina Mayorova, the chief restorer from the Konevsky Restoration Workshops company, the company in which she works, and was engaged in restoration work.

The correspondent also drew attention to the fact that during the consecration of the temple, a rainbow appeared in the sky around the sun – this phenomenon is called a “halo”. It happens very rarely in Crimea.

Earlier, on May 18, it became known that the Pokrovskoye-Streshnevo estate in Moscow was planned to be restored before the end of 2023. In the course of the work, it is planned to strengthen and replace wooden beams, cover with copper ebbs and protruding decorative elements of the facade and cornices, as well as restore the marble stairs.