The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with another drop in temperatures, and humid at night and Friday morning, with a chance of mist or light mist forming over some inland and coastal areas, and winds of light to moderate speed, sometimes brisk, stirring up dust.

The center stated, in its daily statement about the expected weather conditions tomorrow, that the winds will be northwesterly, 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h, and the sea in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent to medium waves, while the second tide will occur at 57:00. , and the first low tide at 17:38; As for the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light to medium, with the first tide occurring at 20:40, the first low tide at 14:02, and the second high tide at 02:50.