Temperatures will experience a general and pronounced drop this Sunday in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands and snowfall with significant accumulations is expected in the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian mountain range.

A total of 14 autonomous communities have warnings for risks of different intensity due to snowfall, rain, winds and waves, among which Aragon, Catalonia and Navarra stand out with a red warning due to snowfall, according to the prediction of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

In Cantabria, the orange warning will be activated this Sunday for the coast and for snow in Liébana, where an accumulation of 40 centimeters is expected in 24 hours at a level of 800/1,000 meters. The Lebaniega region will also be on yellow alert for rain and wind.

Cantabria del Ebro will also be under a yellow warning for snow, rain and wind, as will the center and the Villaverde valley where water and snow are expected.

Thus, snow will be the most significant phenomenon this Sunday, when moderate and locally heavy snowfalls are expected in large areas of the northern half of the peninsula, with a level of 700/900 m in the northeast and 800/1,000 m in the rest of the northern half.

The heaviest snowfalls are expected again in the Cantabrian mountain range and the Pyrenees, where amounts greater than 30-40 cm may accumulate. The maritime storm will continue in the Cantabrian Sea and the Balearic Sea, as well as the wind storm, which will intensify, expected to be the peak day of this phenomenon, with gusts that may once again exceed 100 km in the interior of Castellón and south of Tarragona, the Pyrenees and high areas of the rest of the mountain systems of the northern half of the peninsula.

The frosts will extend to all mountain environments in the northern and southeastern half of the peninsula, as well as to areas of the Northern plateau and to a lesser extent the Southern plateau. They are expected to be strong in the Pyrenees.