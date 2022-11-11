The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy at times, and clouds will appear to the east with the possibility of some convective clouds forming in the afternoon, accompanied by rain, and temperatures tend to decrease, and it will be humid at night and tomorrow morning, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over Some coastal and inland areas, and winds are light to moderate, sometimes brisk. The center said that the winds will be southeasterly, shifting to northeasterly and northwesterly from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first tide occurs at 14:22, and the second tide at 04 :37, the first islands at 08:02, and the second at 21:38.