The National Center of Meteorology reported that the country is currently affected by an extension of a surface low pressure system from the east, accompanied by an extension of a weak low pressure system in the upper layers of the atmosphere, adding that today’s weather will be humid in the morning in some coastal areas with the possibility of light fog forming, and will become clear to partly cloudy, and low clouds will appear on the east coast in the morning.

He confirmed that there is a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south, which may be accompanied by rain.

The center stated that temperatures tend to rise, and the weather will be humid at night until tomorrow morning in some coastal areas, while the winds will be southeasterly, turning to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to cause dust, and their speed will range between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which will be light in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He explained that the weather tomorrow will remain humid in the morning in some coastal areas, and will become clear to partly cloudy, with the appearance of low clouds on the eastern coast, indicating that there is a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south with the possibility of rain, while the winds will be southeasterly, turning to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to stir up dust, and their speed will range between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at sea, which will be light to medium in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center pointed out that the weather next Tuesday will remain humid in the morning in some coastal areas, becoming partly cloudy, with a chance of cumulonimbus clouds forming in some eastern and southern areas, while the winds will be southeasterly, turning to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, and active to strong at times with clouds, causing dust and dirt, and their speed will range between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 50 km/h on the sea, which will be light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

He stated that the weather next Wednesday will be clear to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing on the eastern coast, while the winds will be northwesterly to southwesterly, light to moderate in speed, and sometimes active, causing dust, and their speed will range between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at sea, which will be light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The National Center of Meteorology attributed the formation of cumulonimbus clouds accompanied by rainfall extending over some internal areas to the country being affected during the current period by the extension of a number of thermal depressions that work to raise temperatures, the most important of which is the seasonal Indian depression, noting that the presence of the eastern mountains and the rise in temperatures during the daytime lead to the formation of clouds and the chances of rainfall.

He explained that some areas of the country are affected during the second half of this month by the extension of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which is accompanied by the formation of cumulonimbus clouds that are sometimes rainy, adding that the cycle of land and sea breezes plays an important role during this month, as the country is affected by south-easterly winds at night and in the morning, and by northerly winds during the day, and is sometimes affected by active southerly winds, especially during the morning, which may raise dust, and the north-westerly winds are sometimes active and raise dust.

The center pointed out that this month also witnesses an increase in relative humidity on some days during the early morning in some areas, and fog or light fog may form on some few days during the month, noting that the average temperatures during July range between 34.6 and 37.2 degrees Celsius. The average maximum temperatures are between 39.7 and 43.8 degrees Celsius, and the average minimum temperatures are between 29.1 and 31.4 degrees Celsius.

