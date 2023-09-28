The extreme weather forecast for Baja California remains for this Thursdayaccording to the latest information update made by the National Meteorological Service (SMN), which indicates that maximum temperatures will increase 5 degrees compared to the previous dayr.

The agency belonging to Conagua explained that for this September 28, a partly cloudy sky is expected in the morning and a cold atmosphere in the areas.mountains of Baja California, where the minimal could reach between 0 °C to 5 °C. By contrast, In the afternoon, intense heat is expected with maximums of 40 °C to 45 °Cdue to the presence of an anticyclonic circulation at middle levels of the atmosphere.

For its part, the Meteored portal predicted for Tijuana clear skies for most of the day and with the presence of cloudy intervals in the early morning. The tsTemperatures will fluctuate between 13°C and 24°C during the day, with the maximum recording around 2:00 p.m. A moderate wind will persist from the southwest, occasionally reaching gusts of up to 35 km/h in the evening hours.

Likewise, in the neighboring Mexicali, the skies will also be mostly dressed in a light and cloudless blue. The Temperatures will fluctuate between 23°C and 40°C throughout the day, with the thermal peak reaching its peak around 4:00 p.m. The winds will blow gently from the northeast, possibly reaching gusts of up to 19 km/h during the afternoon.

In the picturesque Cove, Although mostly clear skies are anticipated, cloudy skies are also expected in the early hours of the morning. Temperatures will range from 14°C to 21°C throughout the day, with its climax around 2:00 p.m. The moderate wind from the southwest will persist, with gusts that may reach speeds of up to 25 km/h in the afternoon.

in the beautiful Tecatethe climate outlook will be characterized by mostly clear skies. Temperatures will range between 16°C and 30°C, reaching its zenith around 1:00 p.m. The wind, of moderate intensity and coming from the west, is expected to remain present throughout the day, with gusts that may reach up to 33 km/h in the evening hours.

On the other hand, Rosaritor it will be mainly covered in cloudy intervals, although cloudy skies are also expected during the early morning. lTemperatures will range from 14°C to 19°C, peaking around 2:00 p.m. The wind, of moderate intensity and blowing from the south, may register gusts of up to 30 km/h during the afternoon.

In Saint Quentin, the day will begin with a cloudy sky that will give way to clear skies for a few hours in the afternoon, and then return to cloudy intervals at night. lTemperatures will range between 15°C and 23°Cwhile the winds will be established from the west, with gusts that will reach 26 km/h.

Finally, San Felipe You will experience cloudy intervals in the early morning and part of the morning, followed by mostly clear skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures will vary between 26°C and 34°Cwith predominant winds from the southwest and gusts that may reach up to 26 km/h.

This Thursday, September 28, the heat will be felt in various locations in Baja California, but with mostly stable weather conditions and clear skies on the horizon.