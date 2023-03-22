Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, cold front No. 43 will move over the northwestern Mexico and will cause very strong to intense winds of 70 to 90 km/h with dust storms in Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua, as well as rain and showers in the region, according to the National Weather Service weather forecast.

Similarly, in the mountainous areas of Baja California there will be conditions that will favor the fall of sleet or snow. On the other hand, a dry line will be established over Coahuila, causing strong winds of 60 to 70 km/h with possible dust storms over Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

For this Wednesday, the cold front number 43, in interaction with the polar trough and the polar jet stream, will remain over the northwest of the national territory and will cause strong winds with dust storms, as well as rains and showers in said region, in addition to possible snowfall or sleet in the mountains of Baja California and Sonora.

On the other hand, the dry line will prevail over Coahuila and will generate strong winds with possible dust storms over the northern and northeastern states of the national territory.

Rain forecast for this Wednesday, March 22, 2023:

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Sonora, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Puebla, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Possible fall of snow or sleet: sierras of Baja California and Sonora.

The described rains may be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible hail fall.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Wednesday, March 22, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Michoacán, Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Jalisco, Puebla (southwest), Colima, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Coahuila, Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico (southwest) and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures this Wednesday, March 22, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Zacatecas and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Wind forecast for this Wednesday, March 22, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and dust storms: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h: Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

South component wind with gusts of wind from 50 to 70 km/h: Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Weather forecast in the Baja California Peninsula

Cloudy skies with intervals of showers in Baja California and isolated rains in Baja California Sur. Cold environment with possible snowfall or sleet in the mountains of Baja California. Temperate atmosphere in the afternoon. West and northwest wind from 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and dust storms in Baja California.

Weather forecast in Sonora and Sinaloa

Cloudy sky with showers in Sonora and partly cloudy without rain in Sinaloa. In the morning, cold environment and in the afternoon warm in Sonora and hot in Sinaloa. West and southwest wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts from 70 to 90 km/h and dust storms in Sonora.

Weather forecast in Durango, Tamaulipas, Chihuahua, Coahuila and Nuevo León

The SMN expects in Tamaulipas a partly cloudy to cloudy sky with isolated rain, with winds from the south whose gusts will reach between 50 and 70 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Partly cloudy skies with isolated rains in Coahuila, Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí. No rain in the rest of the region. Very cold morning environment, fog banks and possible frosts in mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango. Temperate atmosphere in the afternoon. Variable direction wind with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and dust storms in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango and Nuevo León.