The National Meteorological Servicel (SMN) issued the weather forecast for the weekend of July 5-9, detailing that in Zacatecas will register intervals of showers and temperatures will rise.

For this Friday, the SMN detailed, low pressure channels are expected to extend over the northwest, north, west, center and east of the Mexican Republic, in interaction with divergence in height and the entry of humidity from both coasts.

This system will cause Zacatecas to register intervals of showers of 5 to 25 mm, accompanied by wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and possible dust storms.

For the afternoon of this Friday, maximum temperatures are expected in the state of Zacatecas reach 30 to 35 °C.

The SMN reported that on Saturday, low pressure channels will continue to extend over the north, west, center and east of the Mexican Republic, interacting with divergence at altitude and with the monsoon trough.

Thus, the weather in Zacatecas on Saturday will have intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm), wind with gusts of 30 to 50 km/h and possible dust storms, in addition to maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C.

Weather in Zacatecas for the start of the week

From Sunday to Tuesday, the SMN said, low pressure channels will continue over the north, west, center and east of the Mexican Republic, interacting with divergence at altitude and with the monsoon trough.

These systems will cause from Sunday to Tuesday to be recorded intervals of showers of 5 to 25 mm in the state of Zacatecas. Also, during the three days of forecast there will remain winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms.

During Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C will be recorded in the state of Zacatecas.