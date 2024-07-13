The National Center of Meteorology announced that the highest temperature recorded in the country today, Saturday, was 50.6 degrees Celsius in Muzayra’a (Al Dhafra Region) at 15:15 and Al Jazeera Border Guards (Al Dhafra Region) at 16:15 local time in the UAE.

The center expected the weather tomorrow to be clear and dusty at times, with low clouds appearing on the east coast in the morning, noting that temperatures tend to gradually decrease, and it will become humid at night until tomorrow morning with the possibility of fog or light fog forming on coastal and inland areas, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to become dusty, and their speed will range between 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at sea, which will be light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather tomorrow will remain clear and dusty at times with the continued appearance of low clouds on the eastern coast in the morning. Some cumulus clouds may form in the east in the afternoon, and humid at night until Tuesday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some coastal and inland areas, while the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, becoming active to cause dust and dirt, especially in the east, and their speed will range between 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at sea, which will be light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.