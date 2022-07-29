The energy saving plan announced by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and which will be approved by the Council of Ministers next Monday, will mean a transfer of the measures that the Administration has in force since May to a large part of the private sector, as well as facilities for public use. As the most relevant action, government sources tell this newspaper that the Executive will include in the decree-law of August 1 the limitation of temperatures to 27 degrees, if it is air conditioning, or 19 degrees, if it is heating. system being used.

This temperature restriction, which allows energy consumption to be saved, by being more efficient, and therefore reducing the use of gas as a source of electricity generation (combined cycle power plants use this raw material to produce electricity) It will be carried out in various areas: it will have to be implemented, among others, by businesses, transport, hotels, banks or offices of private companies.

This decree will be inspired by the ministerial order approved by the Ministry of the Presidency to save energy in the state public sector, although it will have its own measures by extending it to a good part of the daily life of citizens.

In the case of households, all measures will become recommendations. But the plan will include the obligation to check the heating boilers and to install billboards with tips to save energy. A citizen awareness campaign will even be launched to save electricity, with specific measures in the use of electrical appliances or insulation of homes, for example.

The state plan in force encouraged teleworking among officials and emphasizes measures to control lighting, including lights in public buildings in times of high consumption, such as Christmas.

This package of measures has already been discussed between the ministries involved, led by the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, “with the private sector and parliamentary groups,” according to Sánchez. “Saving energy is everyone’s task and it is a priority”, said the President of the Government, stressing that reducing the energy bill contributes “to reducing dependence on the aggressor, Putin, and to flattening the inflation curve”.

The tie controversy



Sánchez’s intervention to publicize the rendering of accounts of the Executive and close the political course was again flooded with proposals on energy matters, as he did last Saturday before the Federal Committee of the PSOE. And he opened the debate on the use of the tie. In an appearance in which he appeared without that accessory, Sánchez asked to follow his example and take off his tie, to reduce the energy bill by needing less air conditioning. “I would like them to see that I don’t wear a tie, that means that we can all also save from an energy point of view,” he said. And he stressed that he has asked his ministers, public officials or businessmen to do so.

Now 12 years ago, the then Minister of Energy, Miguel Sebastián, had a clash with the President of Congress, José Bono, on account of the need to wear a tie in the chamber so that the deputies did not need to lower the temperature of the air conditioning and save light.

In addition, Sánchez attacked the president of Santander and Iberdrola on account of the new tax: “I have listened to Mrs. Botín and Mr. Galán, and I think that if they protest it is that we are going in the right direction,” said the Prime Minister. in a new allegation against the “powers” that lie in wait for the Executive.