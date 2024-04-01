The climate in Queretaro during the first week of April There will be a marked increase in evening temperatures, in addition to strong gusts of wind and little chance of rain.

According to National Meteorological Service (SMN), in the state of Querétaro they are expected to register winds with gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour, with dust devils, as well as Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C during Monday.

This is because the subtropical jet stream will cause strong gusts of wind in the Central Table, while an anticyclonic circulation at mid-levels of the atmosphere will maintain a low probability of rain and a hot to very hot environment over most of the national territory.

Starting on Tuesday, cold front 43 is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico, which will move over the east of the national territory on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, during these days an anticyclonic circulation will remain at middle levels of the atmosphere, maintaining a low probability of rain and a hot to very hot environment.

Specifically for the estate of Querétaro, The SMN predicted that isolated rains of 0.1 to 5 millimeters in depth will be recorded on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Regarding the wind gusts, on Tuesday and Thursday the will reach a speed of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour; On Wednesday it will intensify, reaching winds with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h, all with dust devils.

Tuesday will be the hottest day in the municipalities of Querétaro, reaching maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C, while Thursday and Friday will be 30 to 35 °C.

10-day weather in Querétaro

According to The Weather Channel's weather forecast, for the next 10 days, partially cloudy skies are expected in the capital of Querétaro, with maximum temperatures that will range between 29°C and 33°C, and minimum temperatures that will be around 8°C. C and 13°C.

The first day, Monday, March 1, is expected to be a partly cloudy day with a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum of 12°C. There is a 0% chance of rain with winds coming from the WSW (West-Southwest) at a speed of 31 km/h.

On Tuesday, March 2, similar weather is forecast, partly cloudy with a maximum temperature of 32°C and minimum of 13°C. The probability of rain remains 0%, with winds from the W (West) at a speed of 29 km/h.

On Wednesday, March 3, the weather remains partly cloudy with a maximum temperature of 29°C and minimum of 9°C. The chance of rain increases slightly to 3%, with winds from the SSW (South-Southwest) at 26 km/h.

On Thursday, March 4, a partly cloudy day is expected with a maximum temperature of 31°C and minimum of 8°C. The probability of rain is 2%, with winds from the WSW (West-Southwest) at 27 km/h.

On Friday, March 5, the weather continues to be partly cloudy with a maximum temperature of 31°C and minimum of 10°C. The probability of rain is 2%, with winds from the WNW (West-Northwest) at 20 km/h.

On Saturday, March 6, a partly cloudy day is forecast with a maximum temperature of 31°C and minimum of 11°C. The chance of rain remains low, with winds from the W (West) at 21 km/h.

On Sunday, March 7, a mostly sunny day is expected with a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum of 11°C. The probability of rain is 0%, with winds from the W (West) at 19 km/h.

On Monday, March 8, the weather is again partly cloudy with a maximum temperature of 33°C and minimum of 12°C. The probability of rain is 0%, with winds from the WSW (West-Southwest) at 26 km/h.

On Tuesday, March 9, a partly cloudy day is forecast with a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 12°C. The probability of rain remains 0%, with winds from the WSW (West-Southwest) at 25 km/h.

Finally, on Wednesday, March 10, a mostly sunny day is expected with a maximum temperature of 32°C and minimum of 11°C. The probability of rain increases to 11%, with winds from the WSW (West-Southwest) at 22 km/h.