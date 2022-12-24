The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy to cloudy in the northern and eastern regions and some coastal areas, interspersed with some cumulus clouds accompanied by rain, with a noticeable decrease in temperatures, especially in the west.
The center stated, in its daily statement, that the winds will be moderate to brisk, sometimes strong, with clouds. And its movement will be northwest / 15 to 25 km / h, reaching 45 km / h.
The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent to medium. The first tide occurs at 13:31, the second tide at 04:07, the first tide at 21:07 and the second tide at 08:08.
In the Sea of Oman, the waves will be light to medium. The first tide occurs at 10:12, the second tide at 23:54, the first tide at 16:57, and the second tide at 05:54.
#Temperatures #expected #drop #tomorrow
