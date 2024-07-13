The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally clear and dusty at times, with low clouds appearing on the east coast in the morning, and temperatures tending to gradually decrease. It will become humid at night and Monday morning with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some coastal and inland areas.

The center explained, in its daily bulletin, that the winds are light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust, and are southwesterly to northwesterly, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate. The first high tide will occur at 19:18 and the second at 05:55, and the first low tide will occur at 11:53 and the second at 01:33.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light. The first high tide will occur at 14:33 and the second at 05:22, and the first low tide will occur at 22:30 and the second at 00:00.