After the anomalously warm episode recorded between Sunday and this Tuesday, in which Málaga capital and Coín, in the same province, have broken the national heat record for December with 29.9°, this Wednesday there will be a normalization in the thermometers due to the arrival of a colder air mass. Afterwards, “a powerful anticyclone will dominate the panorama with slightly cloudy skies and frost in the interior of the northern and eastern halves, which will be more extensive and intense starting this weekend,” says Rubén del Campo, spokesperson for the State Agency for Meteorology (Aemet). In addition, persistent fog banks may form, especially on the northern plateau and in the Ebro valley, which will make “the atmosphere very cold throughout the day.” And, no trace of water: “On Thursday and Friday it could rain some in the extreme north, with some showers on Thursday also in the Balearic Islands and little else. There will be practically no rain over the weekend.”

More information

To begin with, this Wednesday there will be a general drop in temperatures, which in the southeast of the Peninsula will be spectacular, from 8° to 10°. “The rains will be limited to the extreme north of the peninsula in the afternoon, where there will be poor sea conditions, with waves of up to five meters in the Cantabrian Sea,” Del Campo completes the forecast, to highlight that “the northwest winds will blow strongly in the northern half and in the Balearic Islands.”

On Thursday, more cold northwesterly winds, which will leave rain in the Cantabrian Sea and the Pyrenees and which may be persistent in the eastern Cantabrian Sea, especially in the Basque Country, northern Navarra and in the westernmost Aragonese Pyrenees. In this mountain range, there will be snowfall from about 1,000 to 1,800 meters. There may be some showers in the Balearic Islands, even storms in Menorca, and there will be bad sea conditions in coastal areas of Catalonia and the Balearic Islands, with waves of four to five meters. In the rest of the country, slightly cloudy skies and more thermal drops, especially in the east of the Peninsula. There will be frost in mountain areas and on the northern plateau.

On Friday, a powerful anticyclone will reign over Spain. “Even so, it may rain lightly in parts of the eastern Cantabrian Sea and the Pyrenees, but in general, slightly cloudy skies or with intervals of high clouds will predominate, without ruling out the formation of morning fog banks,” predicts Del Campo. There will be very strong gusts of wind in the northeast of the peninsula and frost in mountain areas and on the northern plateau.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. See also Real Madrid is interested in Enzo Fernández Subscribe

In the central hours of the day, temperatures will be higher than the previous day. These are “normal temperatures for the time, with records between 10° and 15° in much of the interior, somewhat higher in the Mediterranean area and in the southern third, where 18° to 20° can be reached,” he contextualizes. the expert. On Saturday and Sunday, more atmospheric stability and, as is usual in these winter anticyclonic situations, thermal inversion phenomena will occur, that is, temperatures will be lower in valleys and areas at low altitudes than in the mountains.

Furthermore, especially on the northern plateau, but also in low areas of the northeast, “persistent fog banks will form, so the atmosphere will be very cold throughout the day.” It occurred, for example, in cities like Palencia, Valladolid or Zamora, where the minimum temperatures will be between -3° and -5° and the maximum temperatures do not exceed 3° to 5°.

As for rain, not a drop all weekend. “Next week is likely to begin with a similar situation: atmospheric stability, night frosts, more intense than during the weekend, and fog in inland areas, with cold throughout the day where they persist, and again little rain in most of the country,” the expert points out, to conclude with time in the Canary Islands, where the presence of haze will continue, there will be drizzle in the north of the islands with greater relief and, also, a thermal drop.

See also Rave party in Modena, eviction ordered: Piantedosi's hard line Three more days of warm record (and there are already 42 so far this year) In the episode of extreme heat, the third so far this autumn-winter season, not only was the national record for maximum temperature broken, but six stations broke their monthly record – Soria for the highest minimum and Murcia, Valencia airport, port of Palma, airport of Málaga and Murcia, maximum―. Furthermore, and what is more serious, days 10, 11 and 12 were records for warm days as a whole for the entire country and on its specific date. That is, it was the warmest December 10, 11 and 12 since at least 1950. So far this year, there have already been 42 records of warm days compared to 35 in 2022 and, the most worrying thing is that in both years there has not been a single record of cold day, when theoretically there should be five of each. a year in an undisturbed climate. “Warm episodes are much more frequent and intense than cold ones. Last year they were seven times more frequent and this year, they are already eight and a half times more,” Del Campo emphasizes.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.