The heat increases and continues in Spain after a weekend full of temperature records. The episode of extraordinary and unprecedented temperatures for this time of year, accompanied by an almost total absence of rain, “will continue without major changes at least until next Friday,” said Rubén del Campo, spokesperson for the State Agency, this Monday. of Meteorology (Aemet). Thus, the maximums will continue “between 5° and 10° above normal” from Monday to Friday, but the agency expects that, facing the weekend and thanks to the arrival of cooler Atlantic air, they will decrease by end “clearly and they will be more in line with the season in the northern half, although they will still be higher than normal in the Mediterranean area and in the south.”

Along with this drop in temperatures, “the passage of a front and the subsequent arrival of low pressures would leave rain first on Friday in Galicia and, during the weekend, in other areas of the Peninsula and perhaps also in the Balearic Islands”, but without reach the southeast of the peninsula. In the Canary Islands, however, we will have to wait until the beginning of next week to put an end to an episode that there “meets the requirements to be considered a heat wave.” This is the “tenth wave that has occurred in the archipelago in October since 1975,” date on which the detailed study of Aemet begins about this phenomenon.

This is the day by day prediction

But before the expected change in pattern that will affect the northern half, this Monday there will be “a temperature drop of up to 3° or 4° in the Cantabrian Sea and in the southern third of the peninsula”, but with maximum temperatures still higher than 32° in Galicia. , Asturias, Extremadura and Andalusia. On Tuesday and Wednesday “there will be no changes”, so “the weather will continue to be very stable, with an absence of precipitation and a very warm environment for the season in practically the entire country.” “More than 30° are expected in the Cantabrian Sea, the Ebro depression and in much of the southern half, and more than 32° in parts of Galicia, Asturias and large areas of Extremadura and Andalusia.” The risk of fires “will be very high, especially in parts of the Cantabrian Sea,” warns the meteorologist.

In the Canary Islands, temperatures will exceed 34° in many of the islands during these three days. This very high temperature situation “will be very similar on Thursday and Friday”, although on Friday “a frontal system could approach that would leave rain in Galicia, more abundant in the west of this community”, without ruling out that it will spread, weaker form, to nearby areas. Looking ahead to the end of the week, still with uncertainty, the arrival “of low Atlantic pressures could lead to rain in more areas of the Peninsula.” Thus, it would rain again in Galicia, but also in the Cantabrian Sea, Castilla y León, Extremadura and perhaps in points of the central zone such as the Community of Madrid, without ruling out that the rainfall could extend “on Sunday to other areas further north.” east and the Balearic Islands, but without reaching the southeast of the peninsula.”

Regarding temperatures, “on Friday there will be no major changes, with a very warm atmosphere in most of the country and values ​​similar to those of previous days.” Starting on Saturday, “there could be a drop in temperatures, which would leave the thermometers at values ​​somewhat more appropriate for this time” but only in the north, where the maximums could fall between 6° or 8°. However, this relief will not reach the Mediterranean and the Balearic Islands, where on Saturday “they could even rebound and exceed 34°.” “The warm atmosphere in the southern half will also continue.” In the Canary Islands, “the very warm weather will continue, probably without major changes until Monday the 16th, when “they would begin to drop and the heat wave would begin to subside.”

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Throughout last weekend, temperature records for the month of October were once again recorded. From Friday the 6th, Del Campo The record of the Córdoba airport observatory stands out, with 37.6°, which exceeded the 37° already recorded on October 2. It also highlights the record of the centenary Madrid Retiro observatory, which on Friday exceeded 30° for the first time in October: 30.1° was reached, one tenth more than the 30° of this October 1 and one tenth more than the Until now it was its maximum level, recorded in October 1930.

In the Canary Islands, the 35.2° of the El Hierro airport beat the anniversary of 34.2° of October 1973. On Saturday the 7th, The most notable records were those of Galiciawith 33.4° in A Coruña, which dropped the 31.5° of October 2011. And the Sunday was again a very warm day, with values ​​close to 38° in the Canary Islands and points in the province of Huelva. It was the first time that 33° was exceeded at Madrid airport and three records for the highest minimum temperature were recorded in the archipelago. In total, there are 21 records smashed in three days on Aemet’s main network. According to the balance of Roberto Granda, meteorologist of The time iswhich counts those registered in both the main and secondary networks, the number of events pulverized in this brutal warm episode amounts to 157.

It is also “very significant that since September 29 and uninterruptedly until October 8, every day has been a record warm day in the whole of Spain for its date”, that is, they were the hottest days compared with the same days every September and October at least since 1950. “There are 10 consecutive days, something unprecedented since at least the seventies of the 20th century,” Del Campo details. In a full year, “what is expected is that in an unchanged climate there will be five records of warm days and five cold ones”, but in 2023 there will already be 30 warm days with these 10 in one go compared to none cold. “We multiplied by six the record of warm days expected for the entire year,” concludes the Aemet spokesperson.