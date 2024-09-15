Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/15/2024 – 17:49

Sunday, the 15th, in the capital of São Paulo is very cloudy and temperatures hovered around 17°C, after days of intense heat. According to the Emergency Management Center (CGE), this is due to a cold front and temperatures should not exceed 22°C.

“The São Paulo City Hall’s weather stations indicate that minimum temperatures reached 14.7°C in the extreme south of the city, while the central region recorded 18.1°C,” reported the CGE.

On Tuesday, the 11th, thermometers in the northern zone reached 35.2°C. The city had been on “alert” for high temperatures since last Sunday, the 8th, when the first Civil Defense alert was issued.

The CGE meteorological team explained that, as the winds begin to blow from the south and southeast, they transport moisture from the ocean to Greater São Paulo, which causes a lot of cloudiness and favors the occurrence of drizzle and showers. “These conditions should significantly alleviate the dry weather of the last few days, increasing humidity levels, improving air quality and alleviating the heat.”

According to the CGE, the next few days will also start with cloudiness, drizzle, showers and milder temperatures, which should help to increase humidity levels and improve air quality, but this will most likely not be enough to make up for the water deficit. September has so far recorded only 0.2 mm of rain, which corresponds to 0.3% of the 68.5 mm expected for the month.

See forecast for the next few days:

– Monday, 16th: minimum of 15°C and maximum of 20°C (light rain and drizzle)

– Tuesday, 17th: minimum of 14°C and maximum of 22°C (the sun returns between clouds)