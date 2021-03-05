The National Center of Meteorology expected that tomorrow, God willing, the weather will be dusty to partly cloudy at times, with a marked drop in temperatures, and humid at night and “Sunday” morning, with the possibility of light fog in some eastern interior regions.

The winds will be moderate to brisk, and sometimes strong on the sea, causing dust and dust.

Wind Movement: NW / 20-30, reaching 50 km / hr at sea.

The center stated, in its daily bulletin, that the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be very turbulent, while the first tide will occur at 19:08, the second at 06:10, the first tide at 12:39 and the second at 23:22.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will be medium to turbulent waves, while the first tide will occur at 16:18, the second at 02:51, the first tide at 09:23 and the second at 21:43.