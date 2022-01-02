Neighbors of Murcia stroll through the center of the city. / Nacho Garcia / AGM

EP Sunday, 2 January 2022, 10:41



After the unusual heat of recent days, with temperatures more typical of spring, the State Meteorological Agency reported this Sunday that it expects minimum temperatures to begin to drop, especially in the north of the Region. The winds will blow light variables, with a predominance of the southwest on the coast.

Specifically, for this Sunday 10 degrees of minimum temperature and 17 of maximum are expected in Cartagena; 9 minimum and 23 maximum in Caravaca de la Cruz; 7 minimum and 25 maximum in Lorca; 4 minimum and 25 maximum in Yecla; and 7 minimum and 25 maximum in Murcia.

The skies will be slightly cloudy or clear, except for intervals of low clouds or morning fogs in Campo de Cartagena.