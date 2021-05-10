The temperatures dropped by 10 degrees in 24 hours as Mallorca went from beach-weather on Sunday to an umbrella day on Monday.
On Sunday the temperatures reached 32 degrees Centigrade in Petra prompting thousands of people to hit the beach.
But Monday was a different story with heavy rains throughout the day.
Cel tapat i precipitacions accompanied by fang presents the one-armed fins to mitjans capvespre (depèn de l’illa). I also had a storm.
From the capvespre, clarianes will appear in the Pitiüses and in Mallorca.
Marcat temperature drops (maximum 20-22ºC).https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/6DYXd6WGbH
– AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 10, 2021
A les Pitiüses has deixat de ploure and the sun is beginning to shine. 🌤️
It is not ruled out a storm in Menorca and it is in Majorca during Capvespre, while this line of instability follows displacement-se cap a l’est.
But in 1 or 2 h also s’aniran obrint clarianes to Mallorca. pic.twitter.com/3sDwUNpoJC
– AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 10, 2021
