Ashraf Gamal – Abu Dhabi

The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that temperatures will witness a noticeable drop in various parts of the country starting tomorrow, which is the beginning of the second half of this October, pointing out that during this period of the year, temperatures begin to drop compared to last September, and the prevailing winds are southeasterly. At the end of the night and morning, and in the afternoon and evening it turns to the northwesterly under the influence of the land/sea breeze cycle.

The center indicated that the relative humidity will usually be high in the early morning during the coming days, gradually decreasing with the appearance of the sun, and then rising again after sunset, reaching an average of approximately 51%, as the chances of fog formation increase in the midnight and early morning periods. While the Indian monsoon low gradually declines, especially at the end of this month, the extension of the Siberian high begins to affect the region at times.

He stated that the country will also be affected in the coming days by surface depressions extending from the Red Sea and the east. If it is accompanied by air depressions in the upper layers of the atmosphere in the east or west, the amount of clouds will increase and cumulus rain clouds will form in some areas, especially the eastern regions of the country.