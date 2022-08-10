It will be tropical days for those who spend the summer holidays in their own country. According to Weeronline, there will be no end to the heat for the time being and the weather will remain nice even after the heat wave, which will probably end in the course of next week.

Due to an easterly wind, a number of tropical days will arrive in the Netherlands this week. For example, it will be 24 to 32 degrees today and the mercury will go to 30 to 35 degrees tomorrow through Sunday. It also gets hot on the beaches. Only on the Wadden Islands does the temperature with 26 to 29 degrees lag a bit behind the rest of the country. It is also quite sunny and dry, which exacerbates the prevailing drought. At night it cools down to 15 to 18 degrees, which means not really ‘sticky nights’.

The weather bureau calls it inevitable that we are heading for an official heat wave. For example, the temperature in De Bilt already reached summer values ​​yesterday, which was very likely the start of a national heat wave. It has been warm in the southeast since Sunday, i.e. 25 degrees or more, which means that a regional heat wave has already started there. For an official heat wave, it must be at least 25 degrees in De Bilt for at least five consecutive days, of which 30 degrees or more on three days.

Super heat wave?

Weeronline considers the chance small (20 percent) that it will come to a super heat wave, in which it will be 30 degrees or more for five consecutive days, of which three days with maximums of 35 degrees. Still, a local superheat wave in the southeast is not impossible, according to the weather agency.

After the weekend, rain and thunderstorms will dissipate the heat, but because more humid air from the southwest is coming our way, it will still feel sweltering and there will be no cool summer weather for the time being.





