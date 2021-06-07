The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be fair in general, with the appearance of low clouds on the eastern coast in the morning, and an opportunity for the formation of cumulus clouds in the east in the afternoon, while temperatures tend to decrease, especially in the west, provided that it is humid at night until Wednesday morning. With the possibility of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas, especially in the north.

He pointed out that the winds will be southeasterly, turning to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, active at times during the day, to be dusty, and their speed ranges from 15 to 25 km / h, reaching 40 km / h on the sea, which is medium waves, turbulent at times. To the west in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that Wednesday’s weather will remain clear in general, with the continued appearance of low clouds on the eastern coast in the morning, it may be convective on the mountains in the afternoon, and it will remain humid at night until Thursday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming on some coastal and northern interior areas. and oriental.

The center stated that the weather next Thursday will be generally clear as well, with the appearance of low clouds on the eastern coast in the morning, while it remains humid at night until Friday morning on some coastal and inland areas, noting that the winds will be northwesterly, moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day, to become exciting. Dust, which leads to low horizontal visibility on open areas, speed ranges from 20 to 30 km / h, up to 40 km / h on the sea, which is moderately turbulent at times in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.



