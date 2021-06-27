The temperature in Moscow broke another record and reached 33.6 degrees. This was announced by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand, reports RIA News…

According to the meteorologist, the temperature should no longer rise higher. He also recalled that the previous record for temperature was reached on June 27, 2013. Then the air in the capital warmed up to 32 degrees.

Earlier, forecaster Alexander Ganshin said that by July 2021 the temperature in Moscow would become comfortable. In addition, he expressed the hope that the blocking anticyclone, due to which the heat has settled, will not last long, as it did in 2010.