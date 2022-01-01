Maryam Boukhatamine (Ras Al Khaimah)

The National Center of Meteorology and Seismology recorded, this morning, the lowest temperature in the country in Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, which reached 7 degrees Celsius at the highest peak in the country, at a time when separate areas of Ras Al Khaimah witnessed rainfall that varied between medium and heavy. The areas of Ras Al Khaimah witnessed the flow of mountain valleys, such as Wadi Haqil and Wadi Naqab, and the flow of valleys in the north of the emirate, such as the valleys of Shaam and Al-Jir, and other areas in the emirate. In turn, the workers in the Department of Public Services in Ras Al Khaimah monitored the damage and accumulated water in the streets of the emirate and removed the obstacles left by the rain water and the winds that accompanied it. Earlier, the Works Corporation of the Department of Public Services in Ras Al Khaimah implemented a project to develop a rainwater drainage network on Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Street near the Cove Rotana Hotel towards Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai. The project aims to develop rainwater drainage networks in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and work on the project began yesterday in two phases, noting that the project will be implemented in two phases to ensure the provision of traffic liquidity and not affect the movement of vehicles in both directions.