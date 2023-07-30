Cover of ‘Cátame’, by Meritxell Falgueras (Editorial Catedral).

For a time, the wineries began to be called, with great success, the temples of wine. Quasi-religious mausoleums where to pay tribute to the sacred liquid of the vine. Buildings, signed by great architects, drawing in the landscape a trompe l’oeil of lines that harmonize with the reality of the fields of vines. In this natural environment, the winemakers move, many of them belonging to large family clans, rooted to a land, with a great daily occupation: looking at the sky on which their crops depend. And, along with all this, the fruit. What to say? If even in the best-selling book in the world, The Biblemakes wine the most powerful blood.

All these elements have been key to shaping great novels in history. In this environment we are going to move to take from the shelves of our bookstore three stories that are born sheltered by the skin of the grape.

Because we must admit that there is no more fascinating and gloomy place than inside a winery, nor is there anything more tempting than someone starting to tell us the story of a family linked to the world of wine. This is precisely what the journalist, playwright and writer Alfonso Armada does in his book The Mystery of Vega Sicilia. A delightful essay, highly fictionalized, where through interviews and conversations with different characters, Alfonso introduces us to precisely that: the mystery of one of the best wineries in the world. Since David Álvarez, the first owner of Vega Sicilia, bought the winery in 1982 to the present.

“It was an early Monday in January, when the earth sleeps, it breathes in slow motion, like an animal that knows that, if it is patient, it will have its time (…)”. This is how this journey begins, deliciously narrated, where a curious traveler-author leaves us fascinated from the beginning to the end of this story ‘based 100% on real events’. This softcover edition, illustrated with some of the photographs by Luis de las Alas, is the pocket version of the manual for collectors. Tempos Vega Silicia that both authors (writer and photographer) made on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the winery. Both books, exquisitely edited by La Fábrica, are essential for those seeking to have the best wine books on the market.

‘The mystery of Vega Sicilia’, by Alfonso Armada, with photographs by Luis de las Alas (Editorial La Fábrica).

“As in the lands of Vega Sicilia where the vines from which the grapes sprout for Valbuena or Unico are cultivated, or the stony ones for Toro, which in order for the grapes to produce a less wiry wine will have to be refined so that that blood is can drink and not stick to the throat, and do honor to a name as musical as Pintia”.

The wine, its mystery, its legend, its years and generations struggling to extract wealth from the fruit. All these are ingredients that are not missing in the successful novel Temperance, by Maria Duenas. Edited by Planeta and later brought to television in series format. Undoubtedly, when you delve into the world of Mauro Larrea, the protagonist of this story, you do not detach yourself from the book: Jerez and its surroundings in the mid-19th century, the English buyers of the great wines produced there, a story of overcoming , love and heartbreak, hate, failure and fortune. All this masterfully narrated, like the one who weaves a spider web to trap the reader.

Cover of ‘The Temperance’, by María Dueñas (Editorial Planeta).

“His first visit outside the winery was by carriage and accompanied by the notary; now, alone, on foot and disoriented, getting there was difficult for him. A devilish labyrinth of narrow streets configured the tangle of old Arab Jerez; the imposing ancestral manor houses with noble coats of arms were mixed with other more popular ones in a singular architectural stew”. The Temperance makes a magnificent x-ray of the time, of that key moment in the history of the city of Cádiz, when the eyes of the best English buyers discovered that the wines produced there were true jewels. Today, this reality is still evident: Jerez wines are valued more abroad than in Spain and this is undoubtedly an outstanding debt in our country.

If we leave the 19th century behind and move into today, in the 21st century, it is lucky to find a novel where women and wine are the protagonists. That’s how it is taste me, the first narrative bet by the journalist Meritxell Falgueras, a regular face on Catalan television and a wine expert who has given us many great little books on tasting. In this case, the author was encouraged to use fiction to trace the profile of a protagonist who seeks in life that truth that wines give off, that explosion of hypnotic and unforgettable nuances. A alter ego from the author who presents herself as a guerrilla with wine in hand, eager for that: to taste and be tasted. The subtitle of the novel is Wines and the Citya nod to Sex in New Yorkwith this we are already giving many clues as to where Meritxell’s narrative shots are going.

Cover of ‘Cátame’, by Meritxell Falgueras (Editorial Catedral).

“Capital DESIRE is when you can’t stop thinking about something.

The DESIRE in capital letters is when at that moment you would give everything for an instant.

The DESIRE in capital letters is when to have what you want you are capable of everything.

And then desire arrives in small letters, when you have opened the wine, you have finally tasted it and you try to recall the first olfactory sensation. You inhale its aroma as if you needed air. And you want it not to end because you know that each bottle is unique, unrepeatable and that you will never drink the same wine twice.”

A light novel that at times indoctrinates you in the world of tasting and at others makes you smile. He has a great sense of humor and sarcasm, an easy read and a very entertaining setting. ad hoc for this summer time.