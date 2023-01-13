Temperament | My child is shy and it embarrasses me

When one’s own child is not lively but shy, the parent may begin to explain the child’s behavior in embarrassment. Child psychiatrist Janna Rantala advises how to act in the situation.

“My child is shy. For example, at friends’ birthdays, he doesn’t even go to play with the children he knows, but sits on my lap and only talks to me. The problem is actually my own behavior. I am ashamed of my child’s reckless behavior, and I feel the need to explain to others. I’ll say, for example, that he’s kind of a slow warm-up. What would be the right way to act in these situations? A child can’t do anything about his nature, but how do I behave so that I don’t make the shyness worse or cause trauma with my shame?”