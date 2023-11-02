The artistic director of the Academic Symphony Orchestra of the St. Petersburg Philharmonic, Yuri Temirkanov, is a symbol of the Philharmonic. This is what Yevgeny Petrovsky, deputy artistic director of the St. Petersburg Philharmonic, told reporters on November 2, commenting on the death of the conductor.

“It’s very hard to say, today very difficult news came for us, for us, for the Philharmonic, for culture as a whole. The artistic director died this morning [Темирканов]”, he shared.

He pointed out that with the passing of Temirkanov, the Philharmonic became orphaned.

“This was not just the first person of the Philharmonic, it was a symbol of the Philharmonic. It’s hard to say how we will live further,” Petrovsky noted.

According to him, in connection with the death of the artistic director of the orchestra, the concert plans of the Philharmonic have undergone changes.

“For the Philharmonic, a great era has ended, the era of Temirkanov. The maestro’s memory will be immortalized in the Philharmonic,” said the deputy artistic director.

He also added that the funeral service for the conductor will be open, and two orchestras will perform.

Temirkanov’s death became known earlier that day. He passed away at the age of 84.

Farewell to the conductor will take place on November 5 in the Great Hall of the St. Petersburg Philharmonic.

Yuri Temirkanov was born on December 10, 1938 in Nalchik, Kabardino-Balkaria. He graduated from the Leningrad State Conservatory named after Rimsky-Korsakov. Since 1988, Temirkanov has been the artistic director of the Shostakovich Philharmonic. He is the owner of many state and foreign awards, prizes, and titles.