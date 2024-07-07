Idea Factory International announced that Temirana: The Lucky Princess and the Tragic Knights is coming to the West. The otome visual novel will be available during 2025 exclusively on Nintendo Switchbut no specific date has been set at this time.

The company has however announced that it will release an exclusive Limited Edition of its own storebut will reveal its contents only in the future. In addition, by purchasing the game in any edition through the company’s website we will receive an exclusive Trading Card as a gift.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

Temirana: The Lucky Princess and the Tragic Knights – Trailer

