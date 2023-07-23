Former President of the Republic shared a video with music by Kelly Key about the American doll; watch
Former President of the Republic Michel Temer (MDB) shared this Saturday (July 22, 2023) a video with montages in which she wears pink clothes. On his Twitter profile, he used a mesoclisis: “Barbie will me”. The post took place during the launch week of the film inspired by the North American doll.
In the background, music played “IM Barbie Girl”from the singer Kelly Key and success in the 1st decade of the 2000s.
However, there was a change in the emedebista’s post:
- beginning of the original song – “Hi, Barbie. Hi Ken;
- for Temer’s video – “Hi, Temer. Hi Barbie. Hi Ken.
Watch (15s):
Barbie will me!!!#micheltemer # kentemer #Barbie #ken pic.twitter.com/okDaaiSpfu
— Michel Temer (@Michel Temer) July 22, 2023
Other politicians and officials also posted photos wearing pink because of the film. “Barbie”. O Power360 list below:
- Sao Paulo’s State Government
💖🎶 I’m Barbie SP
if you want to see
My state results
Pay attention
Has safety and education
Let’s go ahead
Paulista is demanding 🎶💅🏼#Barbie #GovernoSP pic.twitter.com/cV4l1mSUx9
— Government of S. Paulo (@governosp) July 20, 2023
- João Campos (PSB), mayor from Recife (PE)
- Bosco Carneiro (Republicans-PB), congressperson state
- Janja Lula da Silva It is Nísia TrindadeFirst Lady and Minister of Health
- Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), leader of the Government in the Senate
“PetroBarbie”
The official profile of the presidency of Colombia shared a video with references from the film in order to invite the population to attend the “Feast for Sovereignty”, held on Thursday (July 20, 2023). The date commemorates the independence of the country.
“On this 20th of July, the Government of Change arrives in San Andrés. Let’s celebrate our sovereignty. We wait for you!”, wrote the Colombian government in a video shared on the social network TikTok. Shortly after, the video was deleted from the account.
🇨🇴 ATTENTION. @infopresidencia Erase the video #PetroBarbie before possible demand for using images of the Barbie film in institutional video
— By Viral 24 (@ByViral24) July 17, 2023
