Former President of the Republic shared a video with music by Kelly Key about the American doll; watch

Former President of the Republic Michel Temer (MDB) shared this Saturday (July 22, 2023) a video with montages in which she wears pink clothes. On his Twitter profile, he used a mesoclisis: “Barbie will me”. The post took place during the launch week of the film inspired by the North American doll.

In the background, music played “IM Barbie Girl”from the singer Kelly Key and success in the 1st decade of the 2000s.

However, there was a change in the emedebista’s post:

beginning of the original song – “Hi, Barbie. Hi Ken;

for Temer’s video – “Hi, Temer. Hi Barbie. Hi Ken .

Watch (15s):

Other politicians and officials also posted photos wearing pink because of the film. “Barbie”. O Power360 list below:

Sao Paulo’s State Government

💖🎶 I’m Barbie SP

if you want to see

My state results

Pay attention

Has safety and education

Let’s go ahead

Paulista is demanding 🎶💅🏼#Barbie #GovernoSP pic.twitter.com/cV4l1mSUx9 — Government of S. Paulo (@governosp) July 20, 2023

João Campos (PSB), mayor from Recife (PE)

Bosco Carneiro (Republicans-PB), congressperson state

Janja Lula da Silva It is Nísia TrindadeFirst Lady and Minister of Health

Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), leader of the Government in the Senate

“PetroBarbie”

The official profile of the presidency of Colombia shared a video with references from the film in order to invite the population to attend the “Feast for Sovereignty”, held on Thursday (July 20, 2023). The date commemorates the independence of the country.

“On this 20th of July, the Government of Change arrives in San Andrés. Let’s celebrate our sovereignty. We wait for you!”, wrote the Colombian government in a video shared on the social network TikTok. Shortly after, the video was deleted from the account.