Former president did not participate in an act for the presentation of the manifestos in this 5th, in São Paulo

the former president Michel Temer (MDB) confirmed to Power 360 have been one of the signatories of theLetter to Brazilians in defense of the Democratic State of Law”, document organized by the Faculty of Law of USP (University of São Paulo) and presented at this 5th in an act at the Pátio das Arcadas in Largo de São Francisco, in São Paulo (SP).

Temer also signed the manifesto prepared by the fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo). The document was read in front of the college building, the scene of another pro-democracy demonstration held on August 11, 1977 during the military dictatorship.

Vice-President from 2011 to 2016 in the government of the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) and later President of the Republic until the end of 2018, Michel Temer was a constituent deputy and presided over the Chamber of Deputies between 1997 and 2001 and again from 2009 to 2010.

The emedebista cacique was the target of attacks to sew party support to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 1st round of elections. Negotiations cooled down after Dilma, in harsh statementhave called the former president “scammer” and say that the “Hhistory does not forgive the practice of treason”.

By 10:15 pm, the document organized by USP had reached 1,001,080 signatures. Here’s the intact (1 MB).

Read the main reports about the pro-democracy act: